Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,587 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Entergy worth $206,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,410,596,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,356,461 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,251,268,000 after buying an additional 1,018,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,097,699,000 after buying an additional 8,046,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,068,725,000 after acquiring an additional 126,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Entergy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,651,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $984,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,369 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ETR opened at $115.95 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Key Entergy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised Entergy’s longer-term earnings outlook, including FY2027 EPS to $5.13, FY2028 to $5.75, FY2029 to $6.41, and FY2030 to $7.23, reinforcing a bullish case for the stock.

KeyCorp raised Entergy’s longer-term earnings outlook, including FY2027 EPS to $5.13, FY2028 to $5.75, FY2029 to $6.41, and FY2030 to $7.23, reinforcing a bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained an Overweight rating on Entergy and reiterated a $123 price target , signaling confidence in further share-price upside.

KeyCorp maintained an rating on Entergy and reiterated a , signaling confidence in further share-price upside. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets also issued a report pointing to strong price appreciation potential for Entergy, adding to the optimistic analyst tone. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets also issued a report pointing to strong price appreciation potential for Entergy, adding to the optimistic analyst tone. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, a separate Yahoo Finance article argued that Entergy may still look overvalued after its recent run, which could temper enthusiasm. Article Title

At the same time, a separate Yahoo Finance article argued that Entergy may still look overvalued after its recent run, which could temper enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term estimate changes were mixed: it lowered Q2 2026 EPS to $0.95 from $1.10 and Q4 2026 EPS to $0.72 from $0.65, while raising Q3 2026 EPS to $1.86 from $1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Entergy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

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