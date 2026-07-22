Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,502,988 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after purchasing an additional 367,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Halliburton worth $370,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 24,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $889,282.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 148,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,382.80. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 8,655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $363,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 72,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,064,992. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,255 shares of company stock worth $10,550,535. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Halliburton from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Halliburton's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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