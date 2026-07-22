Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,667,412 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.98% of Sysco worth $332,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,310 shares of the company's stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Sysco Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,021,834. This trade represents a 49.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYY

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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