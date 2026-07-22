Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399,439 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 105,995 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.19% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $384,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock worth $278,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,024,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $533,655,000. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21,045.4% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,365,462 shares of the company's stock worth $358,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $287,627,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin Lobo purchased 10,000 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $641,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,817.34. The trade was a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini bought 4,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,544,686.08. The trade was a 1.63% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GEHC. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $80.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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