Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313,938 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 338,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.04% of Urban Outfitters worth $273,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 366 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 404 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on URBN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urban Outfitters from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URBN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 8,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $639,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 5,036 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $369,743.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,828.66. The trade was a 22.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company's stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ URBN opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $84.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 7.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

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