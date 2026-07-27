Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $143.47 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,335 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 185,387 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of Zebra Technologies worth $143,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 724,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,505,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2,635.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 543,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $132,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $437,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,568 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 958.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 417,898 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 378,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $259.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.97. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.05 and a 12 month high of $352.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.00.

View Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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