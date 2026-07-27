Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $144.41 Million Stake in Knowles Corporation $KN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,623,807 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 114,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.57% of Knowles worth $144,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Knowles alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 66.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,386 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 86,563 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 634,355 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Knowles from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Knowles from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Knowles

More Knowles News

Here are the key news stories impacting Knowles this week:

Knowles Price Performance

KN opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.59. Knowles Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.63%.The company had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knowles Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $111,986.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 47,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,357.79. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 142,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $4,749,995.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 883,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,383,656.75. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,758. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Knowles, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Knowles wasn't on the list.

While Knowles currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here