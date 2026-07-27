Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $145.94 Million Stock Holdings in Laureate Education $LAUR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189,217 shares of the company's stock after selling 516,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.93% of Laureate Education worth $145,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Laureate Education by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 328.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company's stock.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $265.06 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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