Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $149.01 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA - Free Report) TSE: PPL by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328,784 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 443,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Pembina Pipeline worth $149,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 32,823 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Pembina Pipeline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

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Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $51.37 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Pembina Pipeline's payout ratio is currently 110.94%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

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