Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $150.03 Million Position in International Paper Company $IP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202,930 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 287,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of International Paper worth $150,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in International Paper by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,920 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 152,907 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 764.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,999 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 188,357 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 29.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 137,856 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,851 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). International Paper had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. International Paper's dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial upped their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, Director Scott Tozier purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $313,782.50. This trade represents a 40,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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