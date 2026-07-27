Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $151.79 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,372 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 83,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Otis Worldwide worth $151,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.45.

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Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $71.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.90. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $94.57.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 10.17%.The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Otis Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

More Otis Worldwide News

Here are the key news stories impacting Otis Worldwide this week:

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis's business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

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