Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $194.66 Million Position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 10,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.10% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $194,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays raised their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DKS opened at $205.93 on Friday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $244.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $222.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.82.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

See Also

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