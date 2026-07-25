Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $195.62 Million Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245,987 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 59,840 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Pentair worth $195,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Get Pentair alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Pentair from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pentair from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pentair

Key Headlines Impacting Pentair

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: No major positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the last 24-36 hours.

No major positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the last 24-36 hours. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Robbins LLP, Pomerantz, Johnson Fistel, Hagens Berman, and Frank R. Cruz’s firm, announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and fiduciary-duty breaches at Pentair. These notices may add headline risk, but they are investigations rather than filed findings of wrongdoing. Article Title

Several law firms, including Robbins LLP, Pomerantz, Johnson Fistel, Hagens Berman, and Frank R. Cruz’s firm, announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and fiduciary-duty breaches at Pentair. These notices may add headline risk, but they are investigations rather than filed findings of wrongdoing. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted Pentair’s July earnings reset, including a reduced FY2026 adjusted EPS midpoint from about $5.35 to $4.70, which helps explain why sentiment has deteriorated. Article Title

One report noted Pentair’s July earnings reset, including a reduced FY2026 adjusted EPS midpoint from about $5.35 to $4.70, which helps explain why sentiment has deteriorated. Neutral Sentiment: A pre-earnings preview suggested weaker Q2 results due to pool-channel destocking and softer demand, though Flow and Water Solutions were expected to hold up better. Article Title

A pre-earnings preview suggested weaker Q2 results due to pool-channel destocking and softer demand, though Flow and Water Solutions were expected to hold up better. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho also issued a pessimistic forecast for Pentair, adding to bearish expectations around the shares. Article Title

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Pentair's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pentair's payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pentair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pentair wasn't on the list.

While Pentair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here