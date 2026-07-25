Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $196.47 Million Holdings in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630,543 shares of the company's stock after selling 728,262 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.10% of Nextpower worth $196,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 437,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 71,842 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nextpower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextpower by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextpower by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nextpower by 36.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,960 shares of the company's stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Nextpower from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nextpower from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Nextpower from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextpower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXT

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextpower

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,248 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $437,570.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,158,633.60. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $8,162,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 426,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,547,326.75. This trade represents a 12.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Nextpower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $100.03 on Friday. Nextpower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $163.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.08.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business had revenue of $880.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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