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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $198.19 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Crown logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown Holdings by 1.7% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 1,977,123 shares worth about $198.2 million.
  • Crown reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.49 versus the $2.16 estimate and revenue of $3.67 billion, up 16.5% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, while analysts remained generally positive overall with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.20.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Crown.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,977,123 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.77% of Crown worth $198,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of CCK opened at $117.88 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $121.76. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.16.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.33. Crown had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 5.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Crown's payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Key Crown News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Crown Holdings to $135 from $131 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report
  • Positive Sentiment: Crown Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, which can appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Press release
  • Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remained constructive after the earnings beat, including Truist reaffirming Buy and Wells Fargo lifting its price target to $127, which adds to the bullish tone around the stock. Article
  • Neutral Sentiment: UBS reportedly kept a Hold rating, indicating some analysts see the shares as fairly valued after the recent rally. UBS Hold report
  • Negative Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reportedly downgraded Crown to Neutral after the strong run-up, which may reflect concerns that much of the good news is already priced in. Seeking Alpha report

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crown (NYSE:CCK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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