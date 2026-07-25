Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $205.43 Million Stake in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233,585 shares of the coal producer's stock after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.12% of Peabody Energy worth $205,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company's stock.

Peabody Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Robbins Geller, The Schall Law Firm, Hagens Berman, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, and The Gross Law Firm, issued reminders about an existing securities class action against Peabody Energy and the August 24, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Robbins Geller, The Schall Law Firm, Hagens Berman, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, and The Gross Law Firm, issued reminders about an existing securities class action against Peabody Energy and the August 24, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline. Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Peabody inflated guidance for its metallurgical coal segment and concealed operational failures at the Centurion mine, which keeps legal and reputational risk in focus for shareholders. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Peabody inflated guidance for its metallurgical coal segment and concealed operational failures at the Centurion mine, which keeps legal and reputational risk in focus for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The growing number of class action notices may increase uncertainty around potential liabilities, legal costs, and management distraction, which can weigh on the stock. Article Title

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $973.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.42 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Peabody Energy's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently -30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial cut Peabody Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTU

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

Further Reading

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