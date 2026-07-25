Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $206.83 Million Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240,651 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 153,121 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $206,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.22.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $87.40 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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