Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $207.50 Million Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451,725 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.12% of Signet Jewelers worth $207,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 101.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 633 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.00.

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Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.200-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Signet Jewelers's payout ratio is 13.46%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company's product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

Further Reading

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