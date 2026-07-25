Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $208.45 Million Stake in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,910 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 49,302 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.34% of Reliance worth $208,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,691,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Reliance by 27.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,247,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $631,224,000 after buying an additional 484,286 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,708,756 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $479,870,000 after acquiring an additional 343,598 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 1,019.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,874 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 311,323 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Reliance by 4,419.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 274,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $408.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.93 and a 200-day moving average of $347.45. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $260.31 and a one year high of $419.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Reliance has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Reliance's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,740.80. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Reliance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Reliance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reliance reported Q2 earnings per share of $6.27, ahead of estimates and above management’s prior guidance, while revenue rose 26.5% year over year to $4.63 billion. Article Title

Reliance reported Q2 earnings per share of $6.27, ahead of estimates and above management’s prior guidance, while revenue rose 26.5% year over year to $4.63 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company said record quarterly tons sold, stronger customer activity, and firm pricing supported results, with the U.S. border wall project contributing more than expected to earnings. Article Title

The company said record quarterly tons sold, stronger customer activity, and firm pricing supported results, with the U.S. border wall project contributing more than expected to earnings. Positive Sentiment: Management issued upbeat Q3 guidance of $6.40 to $6.60 per share, signaling continued momentum after the strong quarter. Article Title

Management issued upbeat Q3 guidance of $6.40 to $6.60 per share, signaling continued momentum after the strong quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Reliance to $398 from $372 but kept an “equal weight” rating, suggesting improved expectations without a major change in stance. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Reliance to $398 from $372 but kept an “equal weight” rating, suggesting improved expectations without a major change in stance. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns but not changing the core operating story. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Bank of America lowered Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance from $378.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $367.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RS

About Reliance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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