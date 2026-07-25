Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $212.63 Million Stake in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.98% of Sonoco Products worth $212,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 93.1% in the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.78.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider James A. Harrell III acquired 6,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,148.61. Following the purchase, the insider owned 10,070 shares in the company, valued at $507,225.90. This trade represents a 203.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 3.5%

SON stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Sonoco Products Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sonoco Products's payout ratio is 34.34%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company NYSE: SON is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

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