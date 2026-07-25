Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $212.93 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555,823 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.19% of Brighthouse Financial worth $212,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 156.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,890 shares of the company's stock worth $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 160,272 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $226,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 209,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brighthouse Financial to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research raised Brighthouse Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Report on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BHF stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.22). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The business's revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company's core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

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