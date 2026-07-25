Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $213.14 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,695,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 754,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.60% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $213,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.70 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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