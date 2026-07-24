Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $232.36 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,341,105 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 152,242 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.53% of Kimco Realty worth $232,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 111,247 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 639,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of KIM opened at $25.75 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The business's fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The company had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Kimco Realty's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Kimco Realty's payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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