Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $252.41 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,585,791 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,505 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $252,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,646 shares of the company's stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,489,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,802 shares of the company's stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 76,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is 68.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $37.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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