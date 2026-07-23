Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $257.44 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,471 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.21% of First Solar worth $257,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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More First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen was reported to have a Buy view on First Solar, which may have supported bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

TD Cowen was reported to have a view on First Solar, which may have supported bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: First Solar was highlighted as rising while the broader market dipped, suggesting relative strength and investor demand for the solar name. Article Title

First Solar was highlighted as rising while the broader market dipped, suggesting relative strength and investor demand for the solar name. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary across the sector was described as mixed, which adds some uncertainty but does not appear to have changed the core investment case by itself. Article Title

Analyst commentary across the sector was described as mixed, which adds some uncertainty but does not appear to have changed the core investment case by itself. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are promoting a securities class action tied to First Solar, with lead-plaintiff deadlines and allegations of investor losses, which can weigh on sentiment and raise legal overhang concerns. Article Title

Multiple law firms are promoting a securities class action tied to First Solar, with lead-plaintiff deadlines and allegations of investor losses, which can weigh on sentiment and raise legal overhang concerns. Negative Sentiment: The newly filed class action and related shareholder notices add legal risk and could pressure the stock if investors focus on potential damages and management scrutiny. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Zacks Research upgraded First Solar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Solar from $243.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on First Solar from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.10.

View Our Latest Report on FSLR

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 9,926 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $2,314,842.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 95,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,189,465.08. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 10,628 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,929,076.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,557,075.20. This represents a 30.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,893 shares of company stock worth $7,893,775. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

First Solar Trading Up 1.4%

FSLR stock opened at $208.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.99 and a twelve month high of $320.95. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average of $227.57.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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