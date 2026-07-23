Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $268.20 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721,774 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 60,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.76% of Old Republic International worth $268,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 30.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,157 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 122.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,534 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,065 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Old Republic International

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 13,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $516,670.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,436.36. The trade was a 29.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $46.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Old Republic International's dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

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