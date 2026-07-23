Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $270.20 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,813,995 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.51% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $270,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,199 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 86.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ben Mucha sold 5,946 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $481,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,285. This trade represents a 63.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson set a $36.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.00.

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Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE WAL opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $65.82 and a 52 week high of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.36. The business had revenue of $995.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.53 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Western Alliance Bancorporation's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Key Stories Impacting Western Alliance Bancorporation

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Alliance Bancorporation this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its Buy rating on Western Alliance Bancorporation and raised its price target to $90 , implying additional upside from recent trading levels.

DA Davidson reaffirmed its rating on Western Alliance Bancorporation and raised its price target to , implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Regional bank earnings have broadly improved sentiment across the group, with reports of strong revenue, loan growth, deposit growth, and solid capital positions helping support Western Alliance shares.

Regional bank earnings have broadly improved sentiment across the group, with reports of strong revenue, loan growth, deposit growth, and solid capital positions helping support Western Alliance shares. Positive Sentiment: Western Alliance’s quarterly revenue beat expectations and rose sharply year over year, suggesting its core banking business remains healthy despite market worries.

Western Alliance’s quarterly revenue beat expectations and rose sharply year over year, suggesting its core banking business remains healthy despite market worries. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage highlighted that Western Alliance’s earnings may have missed certain consensus estimates on EPS, which could temper enthusiasm even as investors focus on the broader operational strength.

Some coverage highlighted that Western Alliance’s earnings may have missed certain consensus estimates on EPS, which could temper enthusiasm even as investors focus on the broader operational strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several transcript and earnings-snapshot articles from the last day largely reinforce the same takeaway: the company is still being closely watched for credit trends and deposit stability after recent bank-sector volatility.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company's core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

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