Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $273.98 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092,284 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 58,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Duke Energy worth $273,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy reached a North Carolina rate settlement that significantly trims the proposed increase, which could improve the outlook for future revenue and reduce uncertainty for investors.

Duke Energy reached a North Carolina rate settlement that significantly trims the proposed increase, which could improve the outlook for future revenue and reduce uncertainty for investors. Positive Sentiment: The company was highlighted as a trending stock, suggesting increased investor attention and trading interest around Duke Energy shares.

The company was highlighted as a trending stock, suggesting increased investor attention and trading interest around Duke Energy shares. Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy also received coverage tied to dividend growth and data-center demand trends, reinforcing the stock’s appeal as a defensive income name with growth catalysts.

Duke Energy also received coverage tied to dividend growth and data-center demand trends, reinforcing the stock’s appeal as a defensive income name with growth catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Duke Energy awarded $35,000 to West Terre Haute nonprofits, a positive community-relations item but not likely to materially affect the stock price.

Duke Energy awarded $35,000 to West Terre Haute nonprofits, a positive community-relations item but not likely to materially affect the stock price. Negative Sentiment: North Carolina officials, including the attorney general, continue to push back on the rate settlement, keeping regulatory scrutiny elevated and leaving some downside risk if approvals become more difficult.

North Carolina officials, including the attorney general, continue to push back on the rate settlement, keeping regulatory scrutiny elevated and leaving some downside risk if approvals become more difficult. Negative Sentiment: News that Duke Energy ended a wind lease off the North Carolina coast adds a bit of uncertainty around its clean-energy strategy, though the immediate financial impact appears limited.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Capitol Sec Mgt cut Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $127.96 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $125.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy's payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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