Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $285 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652,484 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 210,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.35% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $285,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,887,175 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,174,374,000 after purchasing an additional 47,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,150 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $537,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,688 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $373,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,502 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $254,186,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,348 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $182,017,000 after buying an additional 137,335 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $250.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $250.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.75.

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Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,109,100. This trade represents a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.4%

CRL opened at $218.44 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company's 50-day moving average is $195.88 and its 200 day moving average is $187.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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