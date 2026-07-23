Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $299.64 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,978,658 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 842,320 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of Omnicom Group worth $299,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,266 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.38.

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Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 203.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company's fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 820.51%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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