Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $306.62 Million Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,276,844 shares of the company's stock after selling 347,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.23% of DT Midstream worth $306,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,090,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200,114 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,980,945 shares of the company's stock worth $356,759,000 after buying an additional 285,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,191,000 after buying an additional 106,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,156,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,611,000 after buying an additional 74,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DT Midstream from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $143.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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