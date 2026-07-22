Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $334.54 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,839,859 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 104,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.21% of TechnipFMC worth $334,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Sunday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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