Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $354.19 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291,311 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 246,723 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Carrier Global worth $354,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,670 shares of the company's stock worth $59,586,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,647 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 607.5% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,195,050 shares of the company's stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,168 shares of the company's stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Carrier Global Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $81.09. The business's fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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