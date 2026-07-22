Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $383.94 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,270,175 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 196,981 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.16% of Kenvue worth $383,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $756,862,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 48,146,476 shares of the company's stock worth $830,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343,785 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1,023.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 12,886,328 shares of the company's stock worth $222,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,328 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 1,116.8% in the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 10,950,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,193,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is 97.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

See Also

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