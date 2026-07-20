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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $732.29 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Lockheed Martin logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its Lockheed Martin stake by 2.5% in the first quarter, but it still held 1,211,613 shares worth about $732.3 million. Institutional ownership in the stock remains high at 74.19%.
  • Lockheed Martin continues to win defense-related business, including a major U.S. Special Operations Command logistics contract and expanded missile production agreements. These developments support backlog growth and improve revenue visibility.
  • Analysts are mixed but generally cautious on LMT: the consensus rating is “Hold” with a target price of $607.58. Recent earnings also missed expectations, with Q1 EPS of $6.44 versus $6.79 expected, though the company reaffirmed FY2026 guidance.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,613 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 31,655 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Lockheed Martin worth $732,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $607.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $508.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $521.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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