Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $820.01 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711,602 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 19,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of American Express worth $820,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,451,606 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $438,975,000 after purchasing an additional 616,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in American Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after purchasing an additional 558,533 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in American Express by 23.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $925,449,000 after purchasing an additional 537,205 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of American Express from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Express

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $355.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.02. American Express Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here