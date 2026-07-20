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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $822.61 Million Position in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
HSBC logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its HSBC stake by 3.8% in the first quarter, selling 390,126 shares and ending with 9.97 million shares valued at about $822.6 million.
  • Other institutional investors were actively adjusting positions in HSBC as well, with some firms increasing holdings significantly; overall, institutions own 1.48% of the bank’s stock.
  • HSBC’s recent fundamentals and outlook remain steady, with the stock near its 52-week high, a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, and analysts currently assigning a Hold consensus rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of HSBC.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,972,221 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 390,126 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of HSBC worth $822,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HSBC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,483,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $588,757,000 after purchasing an additional 993,473 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1,272.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 909,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $71,548,000 after buying an additional 843,186 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HSBC by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,443,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $113,577,000 after buying an additional 627,857 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,800,748 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,400,385,000 after acquiring an additional 402,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 843.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about HSBC

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: HSBC won Bank of England approval to launch HSBC Orion in the UK Digital Securities Sandbox, a milestone that could strengthen its position in digital bond issuance and settlement and support longer-term fee growth. HSBC wins Bank of England approval to enter Digital Securities Sandbox
  • Positive Sentiment: HSBC’s recent bullish calls on Asian markets — including upgrades on India and a continued constructive stance on China — suggest the bank sees improving conditions in key growth regions, which can support investor confidence in its broader Asia exposure. HSBC upgrades India, sticks with China as Asia’s AI rally faces reality check
  • Positive Sentiment: HSBC also said Indian equities look more attractive as oil-price pressures ease and foreign flows return, reinforcing a more favorable macro view that could benefit the bank’s regional outlook. HSBC upgrades Indian equities to 'neutral' on easing oil prices, return of foreign flows
  • Neutral Sentiment: HSBC’s GIFT City unit is offering a leveraged deposit product to attract NRI dollar inflows, which is more of a funding/liquidity initiative than a clear near-term earnings catalyst. HSBC offers 19x FCNR(B) leverage in GIFT City
  • Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank reportedly lowered HSBC to Hold, but there were no details indicating a major change in the bank’s fundamental outlook. HSBC NYSE: HSBC Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Erste Group Bank
  • Negative Sentiment: Some of the market attention is tied to broader Asian equity caution and a rating cut on HSBC’s preferred market views, which could temper enthusiasm if investors worry about regional growth or regulatory risks. Citi backs NatWest and HSBC as UK banking noise set to fade

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $100.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $345.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $101.10.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 16.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Insider Transactions at HSBC

In other news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $418,757.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,061.03. The trade was a 82.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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