Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $830.49 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689,790 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $830,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $315,781,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $244,099,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $602.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE TMO opened at $532.17 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.36 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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