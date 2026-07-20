Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $859.21 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,606,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 105,524 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.42% of Simon Property Group worth $859,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Barclays raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $228.47 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $231.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.24.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is presently 62.54%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 372 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $223.31 per share, with a total value of $83,071.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 34,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,728.80. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marta R. Stewart bought 182 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,615.12. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,880. This represents a 1.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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