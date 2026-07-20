Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $889.88 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,296,026 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.01% of Kroger worth $889,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,764,500 shares of the company's stock worth $127,679,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 8.5% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 343,728 shares of the company's stock worth $24,872,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Kroger by 12.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 135,500 shares of the company's stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 82,723 shares of the company's stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Kroger alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Kroger

Kroger Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $76.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The company had revenue of $46.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kroger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kroger's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kroger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kroger wasn't on the list.

While Kroger currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here