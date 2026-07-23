Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,787,434 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 64,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.14% of Resideo Technologies worth $262,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 283.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danske Bank A S boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 700 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on REZI. Zacks Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.50.

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Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $45.29.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 6.71%.Resideo Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

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