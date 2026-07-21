Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,853 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Sherwin-Williams worth $454,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $323.98 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $289.86 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $319.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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