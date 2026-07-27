Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,613,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 331,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.61% of CVB Financial worth $147,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CVB Financial alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 8,940.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVBF opened at $22.56 on Monday. CVB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $179.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.62 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.02%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. CVB Financial's payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 50,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $999,815.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 796,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,840,877.60. This trade represents a 6.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Raymond James Financial raised CVB Financial from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVB Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CVB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVB Financial

CVB Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVB Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVB Financial reported second-quarter earnings of $0.29 per share and net income of $48.3 million, while also highlighting a stronger net interest margin of 3.72% and asset growth to $21.18 billion following the Heritage Commerce acquisition. Article Title

CVB Financial reported second-quarter earnings of $0.29 per share and net income of $48.3 million, while also highlighting a stronger net interest margin of 3.72% and asset growth to $21.18 billion following the Heritage Commerce acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage emphasized that quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share beat analyst expectations, suggesting underlying operating performance may have been better than the initial headline numbers implied. Article Title

Some coverage emphasized that quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share beat analyst expectations, suggesting underlying operating performance may have been better than the initial headline numbers implied. Neutral Sentiment: The company appointed veteran banker Michael J. Maddox to its board, a governance update that should not materially affect near-term fundamentals but adds experienced leadership. Article Title

The company appointed veteran banker Michael J. Maddox to its board, a governance update that should not materially affect near-term fundamentals but adds experienced leadership. Neutral Sentiment: CVB Financial also drew attention in valuation-focused commentary, with some analysts arguing the stock may still be undervalued relative to returns and fair value estimates. Article Title

CVB Financial also drew attention in valuation-focused commentary, with some analysts arguing the stock may still be undervalued relative to returns and fair value estimates. Negative Sentiment: Other reports noted that CVB Financial missed second-quarter sales expectations, and the company’s initial reported EPS of $0.29 versus a $0.30 estimate may have pressured sentiment despite the stronger balance-sheet trends. Article Title

Other reports noted that CVB Financial missed second-quarter sales expectations, and the company’s initial reported EPS of $0.29 versus a $0.30 estimate may have pressured sentiment despite the stronger balance-sheet trends. Negative Sentiment: Management also disclosed $31.4 million of acquisition-related expenses and a $4.25 million provision for unfunded loan commitments, which could weigh on near-term earnings quality. Article Title

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a California-based commercial bank whose operations trace back to 1974. Headquartered in Ontario, California, the company provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its community-focused branch network. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol CVBF, CVB Financial oversees strategic planning, corporate governance and long-term growth initiatives for its subsidiary.

The company's core business activities include commercial lending, real estate financing, equipment leasing and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVB Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVB Financial wasn't on the list.

While CVB Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here