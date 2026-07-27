Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838,769 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 86,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.70% of Tidewater worth $153,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $1,953,000. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in Tidewater by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tidewater by 286.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,250 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 138,739 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 581.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,738 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 114,980 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.53. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $93.13.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $326.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $322.83 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tidewater from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Tidewater from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tidewater from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Tidewater from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.33.

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About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc is a leading global provider of offshore marine support vessels, serving the energy sector with a focus on the oil and gas industry. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company operates a diverse fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTSs), crew boats and other specialized vessels designed to support offshore drilling, production and construction activities.

The company's fleet is equipped to handle a range of maritime services, including the transport of personnel, equipment and bulk materials; anchor handling and mooring operations; and subsea construction support.

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