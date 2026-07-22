Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 159,482 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.99% of CBRE Group worth $392,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5,180.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts: Sign Up

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. CBRE Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore set a $169.00 target price on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CBRE Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CBRE Group wasn't on the list.

While CBRE Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here