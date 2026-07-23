Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859,616 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 47,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.47% of Leidos worth $289,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,359 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,086,434,000 after acquiring an additional 217,141 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 16,475.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,156,784 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $646,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538,488 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $636,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,839,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 8.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,547 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 117,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.41. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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