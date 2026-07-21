Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,051,511 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,306 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.87% of Oshkosh worth $449,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Citigroup lowered shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $168.60.

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Oshkosh Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:OSK opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $180.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the sale, the director owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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