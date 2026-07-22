Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 133,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $357,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $153.68 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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