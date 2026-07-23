Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 11,851 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,558 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $290,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $319.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $351.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTW

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $286.51 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $267.50 and its 200-day moving average is $287.54. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $240.61 and a 1-year high of $352.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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