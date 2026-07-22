Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 121,568 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,855 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 121,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.66% of Autodesk worth $333,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $211.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.50 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $216.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $383.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Arete Research lowered their target price on Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,786.31. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $189.20 per share, with a total value of $378,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $756,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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